Bundeswehr evacuation mission from Sudan ended

In the north, “Egypt, which would like to be a colonial power, supports the army,” says Henry. Cairo is primarily concerned with the water of the Nile. In the south, Ethiopia is pursuing “its own interests, also as a counterweight to Egypt” – here, too, it is about the water of the Nile – and could therefore side with the RSF militia, she says.

The United Arab Emirates is supporting the paramilitaries, possibly with arms, because they are fighting for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen. Munitions and mercenaries could reach the RSF through the deserts of Chad and Libya bordering Daglo’s stronghold of Darfur.

The research center International Crisis Group fears that the conflict will spread to neighboring countries because “ethnic groups whose homeland extends beyond Sudan’s borders could be affected”.

What: AFP