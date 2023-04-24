Bundeswehr flies 311 people out of Sudan

The Bundeswehr has flown more than 300 people out of the embattled Sudan since Sunday evening. A total of 311 people were taken out of the country on three evacuation flights, the Bundeswehr announced on Monday morning.

The Bundeswehr uses Jordan as a hub for the A400M transport aircraft. From there, people should return to Germany or their other home countries.

According to the federal government, several hundred German nationals have registered with the Federal Foreign Office for an evacuation. The Bundeswehr also takes on board “other people to be protected, mainly from European countries without their own evacuation options”.

The people are to be brought to safety before the fighting in Sudan escalated a week ago. The reason for the violence is a power struggle between Army General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as “Hemeti”.