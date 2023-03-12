Berlin: The Bundeswehr apparently wants to replenish its stocks of self-propelled howitzers. As the “Bild am Sonntag” reports, the budget committee should decide to buy additional artillery pieces at the end of the month. According to the newspaper, ten “Panzerhaubitze 2000” guns are to be ordered for more than 150 million euros and a purchase option for 18 more guns is to be concluded. Ten months ago, the Bundeswehr handed over 14 of its self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. ( BR24 radio news 03/12/2023 07:00)

