Home News Bundeswehr wants to reorder self-propelled howitzers
News

Bundeswehr wants to reorder self-propelled howitzers

by admin
Bundeswehr wants to reorder self-propelled howitzers

Berlin: The Bundeswehr apparently wants to replenish its stocks of self-propelled howitzers. As the “Bild am Sonntag” reports, the budget committee should decide to buy additional artillery pieces at the end of the month. According to the newspaper, ten “Panzerhaubitze 2000” guns are to be ordered for more than 150 million euros and a purchase option for 18 more guns is to be concluded. Ten months ago, the Bundeswehr handed over 14 of its self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. ( BR24 radio news 03/12/2023 07:00)

See also  Covid, Hope signs the new ordinance for arrivals from India and Bangladesh

You may also like

The first Mexican actor Ignacio López Tarso died...

They ask that the communal booth be handed...

Sugenheim | Expensive fire

What can Brazil do to protect the 4...

Kaleidoscope

America: SpaceX astronauts return to Earth after five...

Matecañas for a victory against Águilas Doradas

Before the award ceremony in Hollywood: “Nothing new...

Oleksandr Shvets showed the Lladro Way of the...

How to combat insecurity in each town of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy