Bupar Joy has overflowed, and water has entered the houses in Mara

Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 2:38 am

Quetta (Ummat News) The intensity of Cyclone Bijoy, formed in the Arabian Sea, continues and the effects of the storm have started coming to the coastal areas of Pakistan and India.

Residents of Ormara, Balochistan’s coastal region, say that sea waves are reaching the road near the coast, and seawater has also entered houses and shops in Marara.

On the other hand, in view of the threat of typhoon, the fishermen of Kati Bandar have parked their boats on the shore, the return of fishermen from Badin has also started, but many fishermen are still in the open sea.

Balochistan Interior Department imposed Section 144 in the maritime boundaries of Balochistan in view of the threat of Cyclone Biparjoy and imposed a ban on boating, fishing and bathing in the maritime boundaries. Will be.

The cyclone has also started to affect the city of Sajawal in Sindh and the wind has started blowing in Sajawal, the sails of the boats have been wrapped and people have started migrating from Badin in trucks and tractors, the shelters have been deserted. And more than 2000 people have left their homes.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Cyclone Biparjoy is only 580 km away from Karachi and the wind speed has reached 200 km per hour at the center of the storm.

According to the officials, due to storm Bir Joy, waves of 30 to 40 feet high have started rising in the sea, but currently the storm is heading towards Gujarat, India.

Officials say that if the storm changes its path, the entire coastal belt of Sindh, including Karachi, is likely to be affected and there is a possibility of 300 to 400 mm of heavy rain in the coastal areas.

In India, under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, light rain is continuing in Mumbai from Sunday night and according to the Indian Meteorological Department, the rain in Mumbai may continue for 24 hours.

According to Indian media, the hottest day of June was recorded in Mumbai on Saturday with 38.5 degrees, while a yellow alert has been issued in the city in view of Cyclone Biparjoy.

On the other hand, Director of Cyclone Warning Center Zubair Siddiqui says that there is no direct threat to Karachi from the cyclone, on June 15 the storm will hit Katy Bunder and Indian Gujarat, rain may start in Karachi from Wednesday evening.