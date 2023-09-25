Burgenland in the final – nomination for the EU prize as the best organic growing region

“Great confirmation”

“This is a great confirmation of our organic transition, which we initiated in 2019 against sometimes strong headwinds,” says State Governor Hans Peter Doskozil, who sent his deputy Astrid Eisenkopf to the finale in Brussels. “Burgenland has now become a pioneer across Europe for a sustainable agricultural policy that is geared to the health interests of the population,” says Doskozil, who criticizes the fact that the European Union is allowing “more and more genetically modified agricultural products to come onto our market and regional producers as a result “under extreme pressure.”

