Burger Master 2023 broke its own record with historical figures

The recipe for success in Tulio’s ‘rebel’ kitchen Recommends

It is likely that the recipe for a perfect life will never exist, although many times perseverance and “perrenque” are key ingredients to pave the way to success. A rather elusive goal, hopelessly idealized with a lot of imaginaries that time takes care of fading away and that sometimes, when it is achieved, it is difficult for the eye of others to understand the sweat and tears that have cost to get there.

An example of this struggle is Tulio Zuloaga, popularly known as Tulio Recomienda, today one of the most successful chefs and food critics on the entire internet. Famous, among other things, for resurrecting restaurants throughout Colombia, thanks to its loyal community of more than five million people on Facebook, 2.4 million on Instagram, 1.8 million on TikTok, and more than 700,000 on YouTube.

A man who, with success on his shoulder, today He humbly acknowledges being a true “master in failureology”. And it is that, before becoming the digital giant of today, Tulio was a singer, actor, auto mechanic and even a radio dj, baptized at that time as “Dj Tu Tu Tulio”. In dialogue with Kienyke.com, he opened his heart and told unpublished details of the long road that led him to be a gastronomic benchmark in the country.

A calm man, as kind as in his social networks. In fact, he assures that one of the keys to his success has to do with being himself, with projecting what he knows and what he is passionate about without pretending to be someone else or an expert in things that he does not know. The truth is that he knows a lot about food, and what’s more, he emphasizes that it has marked all the stages of his life.

With nostalgia, he remembers that when he was little his family table was a true cultural dialogue who was torn between his Spanish heritage on his grandfather’s side and the flavor of the Colombian coast that came from his mother’s side. The mixture of flavors and smells that to this day keeps him convinced that gastronomic taste comes from the experiences of each person and that therefore In the home kitchen there are few rules that cannot be broken.

“My grandfather was so relaxed about this. He made a spectacular paella, but if there was no French bread, then he made it with a cassava bun. So what? It doesn’t matter. And suddenly they would ask: ‘Did you make the aioli?’ No they did not. Then he would say ‘pass me the whey that chokes that ox’ and we ate the paella with whey. No problem, for me it was the great fusion of these two nations, Alicante and Barranquilla in a single paella”, says Tulio, who also confesses that his favorite dish and the one that transports him to his childhood is the coastal cake.