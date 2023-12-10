Home » Burglar stole jewelry and watches in Vorchdorf
News

Burglar stole jewelry and watches in Vorchdorf

by admin
Burglar stole jewelry and watches in Vorchdorf

The still unknown perpetrator gained access to the house via the two terrace doors, which he forced open with a narrow flat tool.

He searched all the rooms on the ground floor and stole jewelry and watches. The total damage is in the five-digit euro range.

ePaper

Read the ePaper now!

Read the daily ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – browse through it digitally now!

to the e-paper

info By clicking on the icon you can add the keyword to your topics.

info By clicking on the icon you open your “my topics” page. You have saved 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you can remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the topic to your topics.

See also  SARCOMA: HOW IT IS DETECTED AND TREATED

You may also like

DOM delivered a new specialized hemodialysis clinic in...

House of Representatives approves formalizing the impeachment investigation...

Young man died after crashing his motorcycle into...

Commemorative activities for National Memorial Day held in...

Iran, ‘problems for the US as it supports...

Mauricio Funes and his son have refused to...

Middle school teacher falls with child porn

Kremlin denounces “unacceptable” US interference in Navalny case

Agreement on reform of the European electricity market

Ombudsman’s Office warned about illegal groups in Buenaventura...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy