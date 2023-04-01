It had not even started to get dark when a burglar entered the apartment of a man from Linz through the living room window. The stranger grabbed his car keys and fled through the kitchen window towards the inner courtyard. The 48-year-old resident noticed this and dialed the police emergency number around 5:20 p.m.
Hidden behind garage door
The police launched a manhunt and were soon successful. “SIG-42” (rapid intervention groups) forces and service dog handlers found the fugitive hiding in the courtyard behind the garage door. The man was arrested and taken to the police detention center.
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.