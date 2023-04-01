Home News Burglars climbed into the Linz apartment in broad daylight
Burglars climbed into the Linz apartment in broad daylight

Burglars climbed into the Linz apartment in broad daylight

It had not even started to get dark when a burglar entered the apartment of a man from Linz through the living room window. The stranger grabbed his car keys and fled through the kitchen window towards the inner courtyard. The 48-year-old resident noticed this and dialed the police emergency number around 5:20 p.m.

Hidden behind garage door

The police launched a manhunt and were soon successful. “SIG-42” (rapid intervention groups) forces and service dog handlers found the fugitive hiding in the courtyard behind the garage door. The man was arrested and taken to the police detention center.

