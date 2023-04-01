It had not even started to get dark when a burglar entered the apartment of a man from Linz through the living room window. The stranger grabbed his car keys and fled through the kitchen window towards the inner courtyard. The 48-year-old resident noticed this and dialed the police emergency number around 5:20 p.m.

Hidden behind garage door

The police launched a manhunt and were soon successful. “SIG-42” (rapid intervention groups) forces and service dog handlers found the fugitive hiding in the courtyard behind the garage door. The man was arrested and taken to the police detention center.

