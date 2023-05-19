Home » Burglary: After Emmerich’s million-dollar coup: the start of the process was postponed
News

Burglary: After Emmerich’s million-dollar coup: the start of the process was postponed

by admin
Burglary: After Emmerich’s million-dollar coup: the start of the process was postponed

Burglary
After Emmerich’s million-dollar coup: the start of the process was postponed

View of the customs office in Emmerich. photo

© Christoph Reichwein/dpa/archive image

A court in Poland has postponed the start of the trial against the alleged perpetrators of the spectacular burglary of millions in the Emmerich customs office on the Lower Rhine. One of the seven accused presented a medical certificate to the district court in Jelenia Gora, according to which he was ill and could not attend the trial until early June, a reporter from the PAP news agency reported on Friday. A new date for the start of the process has not yet been set.

A court in Poland has started the process against the alleged perpetrators of the spectacular burglary of millions in the customs office Emmerich moved to the Lower Rhine. One of the seven accused presented a medical certificate to the district court in Jelenia Gora, according to which he was ill and could not attend the trial until early June, a reporter from the PAP news agency reported on Friday. A new date for the start of the process has not yet been set.

According to the investigation, three perpetrators are to be taken to the unguarded office on All Saints’ Day 2020 Lower Rhine broke in and disappeared with almost 6.5 million euros in loot. Also accused is a suspected tipster who, according to the indictment, was a German customs employee and also has Polish citizenship.

In May 2022, four suspects were arrested in Görlitz after extensive investigations. A good four weeks later, three more arrests followed. According to Polish law, the seven accused in the trial in Jelenia Gora face harsh sentences of up to 15 years in prison, as the Polish state prosecutor announced in mid-April.

According to the Kleve public prosecutor’s office in Germany, the Polish authorities had opened their own proceedings in close cooperation with the German authorities. Obviously the act of Poland been prepared, according to the German public prosecutor.

arrest video

dpa

#Subjects

See also  The new commissioner of the USL Valle d'Aosta has been installed

You may also like

May 19 celebrations continued in Bursa – Bursa...

In González, south of Cesar, a relative of...

When literature meets art. One hundred years of...

Yavaş: We have not forgotten those who set...

They await charges against the fan who attacked...

Mainland China Announces Immediate Resumption of Taiwan Group...

Mediterranean University – Articles

D1 Lonato/J27: Kakadl FC winner of Unisport in...

political shorts

The nightmare of a radioactive cloud also arrives...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy