Burglary: After Emmerich’s million-dollar coup: the start of the process was postponed

A court in Poland has postponed the start of the trial against the alleged perpetrators of the spectacular burglary of millions in the Emmerich customs office on the Lower Rhine. One of the seven accused presented a medical certificate to the district court in Jelenia Gora, according to which he was ill and could not attend the trial until early June, a reporter from the PAP news agency reported on Friday. A new date for the start of the process has not yet been set.

According to the investigation, three perpetrators are to be taken to the unguarded office on All Saints’ Day 2020 Lower Rhine broke in and disappeared with almost 6.5 million euros in loot. Also accused is a suspected tipster who, according to the indictment, was a German customs employee and also has Polish citizenship.

In May 2022, four suspects were arrested in Görlitz after extensive investigations. A good four weeks later, three more arrests followed. According to Polish law, the seven accused in the trial in Jelenia Gora face harsh sentences of up to 15 years in prison, as the Polish state prosecutor announced in mid-April.

According to the Kleve public prosecutor’s office in Germany, the Polish authorities had opened their own proceedings in close cooperation with the German authorities. Obviously the act of Poland been prepared, according to the German public prosecutor.

