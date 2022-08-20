A man, 36 years old, an Albanian citizen, was arrested by personnel of the Mobile Squad of the Udine Police Headquarters, in collaboration with the agents of the Border Police of Milan Linate, in execution of a prison order, ordered by the Public Prosecutor of Udine on December 16, 2019: he must serve a sentence of 6 years and 1 month of imprisonment, issued by the Court of the Friulian capital, for a series of thefts that took place between 2011 and 2015 in private homes.

The man was a prominent member of a gang, made up of other Albanian citizens, dedicated to home burglaries. In 2018 he had left Italy, to move first to Germany and then to Belgium, where he had been arrested, again for similar crimes.

Identified, when he finished serving his sentence in that country, he was extradited to Italy in execution of a European arrest warrant.