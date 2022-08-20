Home News Burglary burglaries in houses in the middle of Friuli: the head of the Albanian gang caught
News

Burglary burglaries in houses in the middle of Friuli: the head of the Albanian gang caught

by admin
Burglary burglaries in houses in the middle of Friuli: the head of the Albanian gang caught

A man, 36 years old, an Albanian citizen, was arrested by personnel of the Mobile Squad of the Udine Police Headquarters, in collaboration with the agents of the Border Police of Milan Linate, in execution of a prison order, ordered by the Public Prosecutor of Udine on December 16, 2019: he must serve a sentence of 6 years and 1 month of imprisonment, issued by the Court of the Friulian capital, for a series of thefts that took place between 2011 and 2015 in private homes.

The man was a prominent member of a gang, made up of other Albanian citizens, dedicated to home burglaries. In 2018 he had left Italy, to move first to Germany and then to Belgium, where he had been arrested, again for similar crimes.

Identified, when he finished serving his sentence in that country, he was extradited to Italy in execution of a European arrest warrant.

See also  The new flight season is coming, and Baiyun Airport has added several new departure routes_Enshi_Hechi_Scenic Spot

You may also like

Santa Teresa di Gallura, degradation in the Valle...

Beijing personal medical insurance accounts will be used...

Mattarella: save the planet, it’s time for integral...

Tourists trapped in Hainan Expert: Nowhere in China...

The end of the manual gearbox – Ian...

The Provincial Party Committee held a meeting of...

Piero Angela’s nurse was from Valchiusella

Behind Jiangsu’s reluctance to accept its stranded tourists...

Frontal in the night in Zenson, he dies...

Six provinces and three cities support the whole...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy