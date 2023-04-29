‘Buried in spades’

Carlos Freile

Virgil, in his Aeneid (III, 41), gives this advice: “Respect the deceased” (‘Parce sepulto’). These words come to mind on the occasion of certain reactions to the tragic death of a highly influential figure in national life, especially in the educational field. When everyone dies, they leave memories of mistakes and successes, triumphs and failures; In front of her, the rest of us must maintain a basic respect. This respect does not mean approving of all their actions, condescending to their mistakes, or accepting their opinions. When taking stock of a life, superficial or deep, equanimity must prevail, without renouncing one’s own convictions. is reached extremes of spiritual misery making fun of the way in which someone’s last breath came, because it is intended to consider that it has not been in accordance with the way of life or the words of the deceased.

They say that when Carlos V, Emperor of Germany, conquered in a war the city where Luther was buried, whom he had fought while alive, one of his captains suggested that he dig up the corpse. Carlos replied: “He has found his judge. I make war against the living, not against the dead. Beyond the Catholic conviction of reward or punishment after death, good men recognize the impossibility of defense by the deceased, for this reason the work of influential people can be analyzed, but it is nameless baseness to insult and mock them in a tacky and lewd way.

We cannot know how much envy, revenge or resentment lurks behind certain comments, nor do we want to go into the matter. Let each one drink the broth that he prepares; It is not our role to condemn anyone, but yes call for reflection to raise the level of interpersonal relationships, so deteriorated in this sad country.

If disrespect prevails among the living, let us strive that at least the dead are not treated in a vile way, it may be the first step to cure us of our permanent cannibalism annihilator.

