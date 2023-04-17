Burkina Faso. Jihadist attack: 40 soldiers killed

Geopolitical News –

More blood in Burkina Faso, where jihadist terrorists from the north killed about forty volunteers for the defense of the homeland (VDP) and soldiers in an attack. The incident occurred near the village of Aorema, north-east of Ouahigouya, and appears to be a response to the repression of jihadists and terrorists from various sub-Sahel groups implemented by the provisional military government led by Ibrahim Traoré.

A similar attack took place on 6 April in Kourakou and Tondobi (44 dead), but around sixty terrorist actions were recorded in the month of January alone in the African country. It is estimated that the victims since 2015 are over 10 thousand.