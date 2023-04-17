Home » Burkina Faso. Jihadist attack: 40 soldiers killed
News

Burkina Faso. Jihadist attack: 40 soldiers killed

by admin
Burkina Faso. Jihadist attack: 40 soldiers killed

Geopolitical News

More blood in Burkina Faso, where jihadist terrorists from the north killed about forty volunteers for the defense of the homeland (VDP) and soldiers in an attack. The incident occurred near the village of Aorema, north-east of Ouahigouya, and appears to be a response to the repression of jihadists and terrorists from various sub-Sahel groups implemented by the provisional military government led by Ibrahim Traoré.
A similar attack took place on 6 April in Kourakou and Tondobi (44 dead), but around sixty terrorist actions were recorded in the month of January alone in the African country. It is estimated that the victims since 2015 are over 10 thousand.

Previous articleGermany. Shut down the last three nuclear power plants

See also  A doctor in Wuhan was slashed and the insider: the right hand is terrible | Wuhan Children's Hospital | The chief physician was slashed | The right hand was injured

You may also like

Is there a happy situation?? – Naibaat

Pick and plate in Medellin Monday April 17,...

Andre Rubello won the Monte Carlo Masters title

Karol G dazzled with her new look

Daqiao Town Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Team Uses...

Middle Franconia | “crazy nights”

Lab-grown meat could be sold in the US...

The Animal Protection and Welfare Center will be...

On the way to a record high: Gold...

Another defensive gem! Ronald Acuña Jr. shines again...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy