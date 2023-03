For reasons under investigation, a car caught fire on the road that connects the Vasto-San Salvo railway station to the town of San Salvo.

Many motorists found their way blocked by flames as the vehicle is located in the center of the roadway.

Traffic is stopped in both directions. On the spot the intervention of the Fire Brigade, the Police of the Vasto Commissariat and the agents of the Municipality of Vasto and San Salvo to regulate traffic.