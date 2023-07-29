Burning freighter cannot be towed for the time being – news

Despite this option: “Nobody is talking about the all-clear here on Ameland and also in the crisis teams,” reported Schmidt. One is still preparing for the worst case – from the Dutch point of view, that is that the ship breaks up or gets leaks.

The towing process is expected to take between 12 and 14 hours. If it is possible to relocate the freighter, it should be provisionally anchored in the new position. After checking the situation, the ship is said to be towed to a port at some point. It was not yet clear what that would be.

In the meantime, there is concern on the island of Schiermonnikoog near the temporary intermediate station. “We’re keeping up to date and holding our breath,” Mayor Ineke van Gent tweeted on Saturday before the towing operation was postponed. However, the authorities had assured that the transport would be well accompanied. Everything will be done to prevent damage. The ship is stable and no consequences for the islands and the Wadden Sea nature reserve are expected.

Watt guide: “Irreplaceable ecosystems”

Should the towing succeed, however, the danger of an oil spill for the Wadden Sea and the inhabitants of the islands would be averted for the time being. Watts guide Birgitt von Thülen explains to WDR why this is such good news. There is no other Wadden Sea of ​​this size anywhere in the world. “There, ecosystems have formed that are irreplaceable.” The Wadden Sea is also the hub of bird migration. “They depend on finding their food here.”

“Organic production is the second largest in the world after the rain forest” Watt guide Birgitt von Thülen

At first glance, Watt visitors would only see silt and mud. “We then show what life there is. Bioproduction is the second largest in the world after the rainforest,” says the mudflat guide. The oil spill would be catastrophic and could also affect Germany. “If you look at the flow conditions in the North Sea, the entire North Sea could be affected, right down to the German Bight.” If a catastrophe really happened and a carpet of heavy oil floated in the North Sea, it would still have an impact on the affected area ten years later, says von Thülen.