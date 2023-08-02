Burning freighter: Experts seek port for “Fremantle Highway” | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 01.08.2023 07:37

The burning freighter “Fremantle Highway” is currently off the Dutch Wadden Sea island of Schiermonnikoog. Those responsible look for a suitable port and prepare the salvage.

If the condition of the “Fremantle Highway” allows it, the ship loaded with around 3,800 cars is to be towed into a port. This could also be in Lower Saxony. In the port, salvage experts have to pump out the heavy oil and contaminated extinguishing water, salvage the wrecked cars and dispose of toxic chemicals released during the fire. “We are prepared for everything,” Lower Saxony’s Environment Minister Christian Meyer (Greens) told NDR Lower Saxony. The aim is to prevent a catastrophe. The ship must not break apart and sink, thereby posing a threat to the Wadden Sea.

“Fremantle Highway”: Meyer ready to talk with “good reasons”.

If there are good reasons for a port on the Lower Saxony side, then of course they would help, Meyer announced. The nearest ports are Eemshaven on the Dutch side and Emden on the German side. The way to Wilhelmshaven would be a bit further, but the JadeWeserPort is basically prepared for such ship accidents, said Meyer. The Dutch authorities would decide where to take the ship based on factual facts.

Greenpeace chemical expert considers Eemshaven to be more suitable

According to Greenpeace chemicals expert Manfred Santen, the ship must be pulled into a port as quickly as possible. He sees “no reasonable alternative” to this, as he says in the Interview with tagesschau.de said. “If you don’t do that, but instead leave the freighter in the Wadden Sea until it possibly breaks up, then there will be an environmental catastrophe whose extent is not foreseeable.” He considers Eeemshaven to be more suitable than the port in Emden. The route to Eemshaven from the current anchorage is shorter and the wind blows out to sea there, so fewer people are at risk than in Emden.

