From 11.40 today, the firefighters have been operating in Via Vecchia di Molinetto, in Borso del Grappa, due to a fire that destroyed a rural structure. On the sides two houses, saved from the flames by the firefighters, as well as the residents. The teams arrived from Castelfranco Veneto, Bassano del Grappa and Treviso with two fire engines, two tank trucks, ladder trucks and 12 men, they managed to contain and circumscribe the fire, avoiding serious consequences for the two houses. There were no injuries. On the other hand, the two floors of the building, made of wood and stone and used as a warehouse, were completely burned. The causes of the fire, which would be accidental, are being examined by the fire brigade technicians. The carabinieri of Borso del Grappa were also on site for investigations.