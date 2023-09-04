Burning Man Festival Attendees Trapped in Nevada Desert as Heavy Rain Causes Chaos

Thousands Stranded at Burning Man Festival Due to Heavy Rain and Mud

The roads out of the Burning Man festival in Nevada may reopen on Monday after heavy rains caused ankle-deep mud, making it impossible for vehicles to drive on. This has left tens of thousands of attendees trapped for the third consecutive day at the festival. The week-long event, scheduled to end on Monday, has been marred by the severe weather conditions and the death of a man, which is currently under investigation.

The torrential rain that hit the Black Rock Desert area on Friday and Saturday morning brought two to three months’ worth of rainfall in just 24 hours. The rain turned the dry desert terrain into thick, clayey mud that attendees have described as difficult to walk through. Some have resorted to strapping bags to their feet to wade through the mud, while others have remained in their camps, hoping for the conditions to improve.

Authorities closed the roads leading in and out of the festival on Saturday and urged attendees to conserve food, water, and fuel. Although some people have managed to walk through the mud to reach main roads, the majority of vehicles, including RVs, remain stuck in place. Approximately 72,000 people are still stranded at the venue.

Despite the challenging circumstances, some attendees remain positive and continue to engage in creative activities. Clay sculptures are being built, and the sense of community has been emphasized as attendees support each other through the difficult conditions. Organizers are working to provide assistance, including setting up mobile cell trailers for public Wi-Fi access, deploying buses to transport people from the beach to nearby towns, and offering medical transportation.

The Burning Man festival organizers have not announced the exact time when the roads will reopen but have expressed hope that conditions will improve enough for the Exodus to begin on Monday morning. The burning of the man, the festival’s iconic totem pole, has been rescheduled from Sunday night to Monday due to the bad weather.

As attendees eagerly await their departure from the festival, concerns linger about the possibility of further rains and worsening conditions. The event organizers are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants and are working tirelessly to address the challenges posed by the heavy rain and mud.

The festival organizers have expressed gratitude for the community’s resilience and preparedness, emphasizing that attendees had been informed of the need to bring everything necessary to survive in such climate events. The Burning Man community is known for its support and sense of togetherness.

Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, Paradise Afshar, Sharif Paget, Christal Hayes, Michelle Watson, and Angela Fritz contributed to this report.

