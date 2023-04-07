news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BERGAMO, 07 APR – A helicopter and a Canadair arriving from Genoa have been in action since this morning on the Segredont, in the Seriana valley, whose mountainside has been on fire since late yesterday evening. The flames burned a large area. At the moment it is impossible to reach the area on foot: the fire broke out in Orezzo, a hamlet of Gazzaniga, above the Val Vertova.



The smoke was visible from afar this morning, so much so that 112 calls also came from motorists in transit along the A4 motorway. The fire broke out between two ridges, with a front of more than 300 meters. The volunteers of the Vertova forest firefighters and the Gazzaniga volunteer firefighters have been at work since yesterday evening, now supported by the two aircraft. (HANDLE).

