Home News Burning woods in the Seriana Valley, a Canadair in action – Lombardy
News

Burning woods in the Seriana Valley, a Canadair in action – Lombardy

by admin
Burning woods in the Seriana Valley, a Canadair in action – Lombardy

Even a helicopter to put out the fire that broke out last night

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BERGAMO, 07 APR – A helicopter and a Canadair arriving from Genoa have been in action since this morning on the Segredont, in the Seriana valley, whose mountainside has been on fire since late yesterday evening. The flames burned a large area. At the moment it is impossible to reach the area on foot: the fire broke out in Orezzo, a hamlet of Gazzaniga, above the Val Vertova.

The smoke was visible from afar this morning, so much so that 112 calls also came from motorists in transit along the A4 motorway. The fire broke out between two ridges, with a front of more than 300 meters. The volunteers of the Vertova forest firefighters and the Gazzaniga volunteer firefighters have been at work since yesterday evening, now supported by the two aircraft. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy