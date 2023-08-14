Home » Bursa will mark the World and European Championships! – Sport News
News

Bursa will mark the World and European Championships! – Sport News

by admin
Bursa will mark the World and European Championships! – Sport News

Athletes, who undergo intensive training in Naim Süleymanoğlu Sports Club and their own sports club 4 days a week, will sweat for the gold medal in the competitions! Every sport branch Bursa’and Far East Defense Sports is popular. More than 70 active clubs show all their talents for the success of over 15 thousand athletes.

Kingboks who is also the architect of important successes in Bursa Provincial Representative Metin Sezer stating that he is proud of his athletes; “The most basic branch among defensive sports is Kick Boxing. I have been in this position for 2 years. Since the day we came, we have been successful in our graphic by working with a team that has sworn to success. Over 15 thousand young people and hundreds of coaches have justified sweat on me. Not to be me with our staff. We came out to be who we are and we have come to these days. I can’t help but mention the name of my brother, Mr. Salim Kayacı, who has always supported us in our success and always stood by us in our efforts. ” said.

NAMES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP;

Everything Minik

Alara Bektas
Poyraz Iron
Eslim Deniz Usar
Emir Ali Durgut
Enes Yilmaz
Omer Eymen Ayaz

Tiny

Busra Yardimci
September Nisa Ertas
Berkay Tailor

Star

Esila Esma Deaf
Kadir Pekin
Rain Levent
Chief Beren
Ikbal Akturk
Beril Elcin Buyukhatipoglu
Ahmet Eren Buttonhole

Youth

Iclal Ceren Aydin
Sümeyye Tuana Flower
Koray Yellow
Yusuf Sezer
Spring Mixed
Busra Savas
Nisa Bendler
Eren Celik
Mirac Ozkilic

See also  Dear-waste, the Priula consortium helps Treviso companies pay their bills

Big (World Championship)

Berfin Yesilfidan
Bilal Dural
Serdar Sayik
Zafer Sayik

In addition, Aydın Arslan will represent our country in the world games to be held in Riyadh.

Our national team coaches who work in the national team

Metin Sezer
Ekrem Kesgin
Sertac Deaf
Ferhat Arslan

Click for Other Sports News

You may also like

APC-Colombia guarantees cooperation projects with Switzerland

Five surprising facts about amphorae – DW –...

When YÖKDİL, was the ÖSYM exam entrance document...

The ICA established dates for the cotton season...

Salzburg Festival: Jesus is killed – and of...

Gilchrist Olympio reappointed as party leader, Elliott Ohin...

Voting centers close throughout Argentina, except in Buenos...

Xiamen’s Weather: Rain Weakens and Temperature Rises

Flowers from all over Europe, five thousand at...

Ma Tianyao X Sanxihui Art Center “The Beauty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy