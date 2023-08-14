Bursa will mark the World and European Championships! – Sport News

Athletes, who undergo intensive training in Naim Süleymanoğlu Sports Club and their own sports club 4 days a week, will sweat for the gold medal in the competitions! Every sport branch Bursa’and Far East Defense Sports is popular. More than 70 active clubs show all their talents for the success of over 15 thousand athletes.
Kingboks who is also the architect of important successes in Bursa Provincial Representative Metin Sezer stating that he is proud of his athletes; “The most basic branch among defensive sports is Kick Boxing. I have been in this position for 2 years. Since the day we came, we have been successful in our graphic by working with a team that has sworn to success. Over 15 thousand young people and hundreds of coaches have justified sweat on me. Not to be me with our staff. We came out to be who we are and we have come to these days. I can’t help but mention the name of my brother, Mr. Salim Kayacı, who has always supported us in our success and always stood by us in our efforts. ” said.
NAMES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP;
Everything Minik
Alara Bektas
Poyraz Iron
Eslim Deniz Usar
Emir Ali Durgut
Enes Yilmaz
Omer Eymen Ayaz
Tiny
Busra Yardimci
September Nisa Ertas
Berkay Tailor
Star
Esila Esma Deaf
Kadir Pekin
Rain Levent
Chief Beren
Ikbal Akturk
Beril Elcin Buyukhatipoglu
Ahmet Eren Buttonhole
Youth
Iclal Ceren Aydin
Sümeyye Tuana Flower
Koray Yellow
Yusuf Sezer
Spring Mixed
Busra Savas
Nisa Bendler
Eren Celik
Mirac Ozkilic
Big (World Championship)
Berfin Yesilfidan
Bilal Dural
Serdar Sayik
Zafer Sayik
In addition, Aydın Arslan will represent our country in the world games to be held in Riyadh.
Our national team coaches who work in the national team
Metin Sezer
Ekrem Kesgin
Sertac Deaf
Ferhat Arslan