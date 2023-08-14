Bursa will mark the World and European Championships! – Sport News

Athletes, who undergo intensive training in Naim Süleymanoğlu Sports Club and their own sports club 4 days a week, will sweat for the gold medal in the competitions! Every sport branch Bursa’and Far East Defense Sports is popular. More than 70 active clubs show all their talents for the success of over 15 thousand athletes.

Kingboks who is also the architect of important successes in Bursa Provincial Representative Metin Sezer stating that he is proud of his athletes; “The most basic branch among defensive sports is Kick Boxing. I have been in this position for 2 years. Since the day we came, we have been successful in our graphic by working with a team that has sworn to success. Over 15 thousand young people and hundreds of coaches have justified sweat on me. Not to be me with our staff. We came out to be who we are and we have come to these days. I can’t help but mention the name of my brother, Mr. Salim Kayacı, who has always supported us in our success and always stood by us in our efforts. ” said.

NAMES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP;

Everything Minik

Alara Bektas

Poyraz Iron

Eslim Deniz Usar

Emir Ali Durgut

Enes Yilmaz

Omer Eymen Ayaz

Tiny

Busra Yardimci

September Nisa Ertas

Berkay Tailor

Star

Esila Esma Deaf

Kadir Pekin

Rain Levent

Chief Beren

Ikbal Akturk

Beril Elcin Buyukhatipoglu

Ahmet Eren Buttonhole

Youth

Iclal Ceren Aydin

Sümeyye Tuana Flower

Koray Yellow

Yusuf Sezer

Spring Mixed

Busra Savas

Nisa Bendler

Eren Celik

Mirac Ozkilic

Big (World Championship)

Berfin Yesilfidan

Bilal Dural

Serdar Sayik

Zafer Sayik

In addition, Aydın Arslan will represent our country in the world games to be held in Riyadh.

Our national team coaches who work in the national team

Metin Sezer

Ekrem Kesgin

Sertac Deaf

Ferhat Arslan

