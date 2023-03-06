Home News Bursaspor-Amedspor match 4 detention decisions – Sports News
News

Bursaspor-Amedspor match 4 detention decisions – Sports News

by admin
Bursaspor-Amedspor match 4 detention decisions – Sports News

From Bursa Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office In the statement made, “TFF 2nd League BursasporAmed Sportive An investigation was immediately initiated by our Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor regarding the banners opened during the match between football teams. Detention orders were given to 4 suspects who were considered to be related to the incident. The allegations are being investigated in all aspects. It is announced to the public with respect.”

Click for Other Sports News

See also  Death Maddalena Urbani, the accusation: "She could have been saved, sentenced the pusher to 21 years and her friend to 14"

You may also like

China reinforces its military spending and figures economic...

Hebi Qibin District launched a volunteer service activity...

Altenburg: body found after fire in terraced house

The florist told how to give flowers and...

Four new mayors on the Codechocó board of...

Ukraine news: Scholz emphasizes cohesion in the West...

Alert for new emission of ash and gases...

Take multiple measures to promote high-quality and full...

Animal rights activists: Dolphin hunters attack mother animals...

Maybe people left with that wreck.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy