From Bursa Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office In the statement made, “TFF 2nd League Bursaspor–Amed Sportive An investigation was immediately initiated by our Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor regarding the banners opened during the match between football teams. Detention orders were given to 4 suspects who were considered to be related to the incident. The allegations are being investigated in all aspects. It is announced to the public with respect.”

