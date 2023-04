BursasporTFF 2nd League White Group 34th week tomorrow Isparta 32 Sportswill be a guest. The match, which will be played at Isparta Atatürk Stadium, will start at 15.00. The critical match between the two teams Referee Aliriza Altunbakir will manage.

Bursaspor, which has not seen the face of defeat in the last 6 matches, wants to continue this rise in the tough away game. Isparta 32 Spor will take the field to protect their play-off hopes.

