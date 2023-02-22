Home News Burst! The ZTO Express sorter died suddenly on the job in the early morning!The branch company involved has had 0 insurance participants for many years and has been involved in multiple labor disputes_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal – China Economic Net
News

Burst! The ZTO Express sorter died suddenly on the job in the early morning!The branch company involved has had 0 insurance participants for many years and has been involved in multiple labor disputes_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal – China Economic Net

by admin
  1. Burst! The ZTO Express sorter died suddenly on the job in the early morning!The branch company involved has zero number of insurance participants for many years and has been involved in multiple labor disputes_China Economic Net——National Economic Portal China Economic Net
  2. [Internet Debate]Workers’ Daily published an article “Promoting the Employment of Young and Elderly to Realize “Silver Bonus”” yesterday, and today I saw the news “60-year-old ZTO express sorting worker died suddenly at work in the early morning” China Digital Times
  3. Are 60-year-old sorters not considered laborers? Netizen Fryer: What does that belong to? -Mobile Minnan Network Minnan Net
  4. The 60-year-old sorter of ZTO Express died suddenly on the job in the early morning, the family said the company evaded Sina
  5. 60-year-old courier died unexpectedly fast technology
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  The young man who becomes a hunter: "I kill wild boars to defend the fields, I live off agriculture"

You may also like

UFOs may have an explanation. Human objects?

Ready new ‘gate’ for Mose Venice, is for...

Linda Caicedo will play for Real Madrid

Optimizing the tax business environment to boost high-quality...

Venice Biennale 2023… presented the 18th International Architecture...

Closure of beaches and rivers in Santa Marta...

Covid: Capua, new balances to create circular health...

Optimizing the tax business environment to boost high-quality...

ABC of Reindustrialization Policy

Champions: it’s always Napoli show, 2-0 against Eintracht...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy