Burst!A shooting in Jiangyin City where the suspect fled with a gun | Shooting Incident | The suspect fled with a gun | Jiangyin City, Jiangsu

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, May 04, 2023]On May 4, some netizens broke the news that there was a shooting incident in Jiangyin City, Jiangsu Province. There were suspected casualties, and the suspect fled with a gun. Police confirmed that the case is ongoing.

News of the shooting in Jiangyin City was posted on Weibo and Baidu hot searches. According to Chao News, merchants near the incident said that the shooting happened around 5 am on the 4th.

“In a private club in the north of our location, it seems to be caused by playing cards. No one was killed, but a little injured. The scene has been unsealed at this moment.” The businessman said.

The staff of the Fortress Police Station of the Jiangyin Public Security Bureau also confirmed that there was indeed a shooting incident and no one was killed, but refused to disclose the details of the case.

It was reported on the Internet that the suspect was on the run with a gun, but the staff member said: “There is no need to worry.”

Just after the May Day holiday, a shooting occurred, which sparked heated discussions among netizens: “There is no need to worry? Can a guy running around with a gun not be worried?”

“I’m curious, where did he get the gun?” “If you know a little bit of engineering, you can make it yourself with a lathe. It’s not difficult in nature. In the early years, villages in many places could make it, such as local guns and cannons.”

In fact, in mainland China, shootings happen from time to time. Underworld organizations in many places can buy guns from abroad through smuggling channels. And the police kill people with guns.

In September 2021, there was a shooting case in Wuhan. A man entered a certain unit on Hsinchu Road, wounded the staff member Xue and fled. The gun the man was holding was a homemade earthen gun. Xue Mou died after being sent to the hospital for treatment, and the assailant was subsequently arrested.

On January 4, 2017, Chen Zhongshu, Director of the Land and Resources Bureau of Panzhihua City, Sichuan Province, broke into the Panzhihua Convention and Exhibition Center with a gun and fired multiple shots at the leaders who were in a meeting. Municipal party secretary Zhang Yan and deputy secretary and mayor Li Jianqin were shot and injured. Chen Zhongshu committed suicide in the exhibition center after escaping.

On October 28, 2013, in Pingnan County, Guigang City, Guangxi, a local policeman shot and killed an innocent pregnant woman after being drunk. The policeman was sentenced to death.

On June 22, 2013, Fan Jieming, former director of the office of Shanghai Guangyu Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., beat a colleague to death due to an economic dispute at the factory. Afterwards, he took out the shotgun hidden in the dormitory and took a taxi to Pudong.

After arriving, he shot and killed the driver, drove back to Baoshan, shot and killed a sentry at the gate of a certain army’s barracks, and took away the sentry’s gun. Fan Jieming returned to the company and shot and killed 3 more people. In June 2016, Fan Jieming was executed.

On December 29, 2010, a homicide occurred in Dezhou City, Shandong Province. On January 4, 2011, the police in Tai’an, Shandong were shot by suspects while investigating a case in the No. 1 Cadre Rest Center of the Military Division, and four policemen died.

After that, the two criminals fled by car. The car was hit by an obstacle set up by the police and stopped. One was arrested and the other committed suicide. One of the other two defendants in the case was sentenced to death and the other was sentenced to life imprisonment.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)