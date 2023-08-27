Burundi: the Port of Bujumbura soon to be rehabilitated and modernized thanks to financing from the African Development Bank Group and the European Union – Capsud.net

A partial aerial view of the port of Bujumbura which will be rehabilitated and modernized.

BUJUMBURA, Burundi, August 25, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/ — The rehabilitation works of the Port of Bujumbura which is part of a vast project for the development of the regional corridor on Lake Tanganyika, was launched on August 17 2023 by the Burundian authorities and the project’s financial partners: the European Union and the African Development Bank Group.

The port rehabilitation works, at a cost of 79 million euros, are financed by the African Development Bank Group to the tune of 23.4 million euros, the European Union for 29 million euros to through the “ADB-EU Hub” partnership. The government of Burundi provides a counterpart of 2 million euros.

The Burundian Minister of Trade, Transport, Industry and Tourism, Mrs. Marie Chantal Nijimbere; the ambassador of the European Union in Burundi, Claude Bochu and the country manager of the African Development Bank Group in Burundi, Pascal Yambiline launched the rehabilitation works which will last 24 months.

A major step towards strengthening the transport infrastructure in Burundi and exploiting the potential of Lake Tanganyika as an inland waterway has just been taken with the launch of these works at the Port of Bujumbura. The rehabilitation of the port marks the first phase of implementation of the Regional Transport Corridor Development Project on Lake Tanganyika.

The work consists of acquiring equipment for port operations, developing access roads and strengthening the skills of agents in port management. The project will facilitate regional trade by simplifying port activities and will encourage women’s entrepreneurial initiatives. The ultimate goal is to transform the port into a hub linking the main road corridors in the North, Center and South of the country.

The rehabilitation will also promote better regional connectivity and will strengthen trade between the riparian countries of Lake Tanganyika, in particular with the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Tanzania.

Transport on this lake corridor suffers from inadequate infrastructure in the ports of Bujumbura, Mpulungu (Zambia), Kalemie (DR Congo) and Kigoma (Tanzania), but also from the absence of harmonized measures to facilitate cross-border trade and of the movement of people. The governments of Zambia and Burundi have thus carried out a study aimed at rehabilitating and modernizing the ports of Bujumbura and Mpulungu. The objective is to take advantage of the advantages in terms of cost reduction, capacity and security of goods compared to other modes of transport. The studies were financed by the African Development Bank Group.

“This project will unlock the region’s untapped potential for multimodal transport, and promote affordable and environmentally friendly maritime transport between the northern provinces of Zambia and Burundi,” said Minister Marie Chantal Nijimbéré. emphasizing the role of the project in achieving Burundi’s development objectives and the realization of the “Vision Burundi, emerging country in 2040”. She expressed her gratitude to the technical and financial partners for their support.

The Ambassador of the European Union, Claude Bochu underlined the strategic role of the port of Bujumbura, the crossroads of the three North-Centre-South regional corridors. “The European Union is proud to participate in this port and road infrastructure project. It wants to support Burundi to equip itself with efficient and solid infrastructure, with well-trained port personnel, a port management system adapted to reduce the time and cost of port operations, but also to be able to attract more investors. private in maritime transport. said Bochu.

The project will benefit approximately 1.250 million inhabitants (53% of whom are women) throughout the city of Bujumbura and the surrounding communes.

The African Development Bank Group Country Manager, Pascal Yembiline, said: “The reduction in costs resulting from the rehabilitated port will benefit the Burundian economy, particularly agriculture and transport services. This will have a beneficial effect on economic growth and the living conditions of the populations. The Bank Group expresses its gratitude to the Government of Burundi and the European Union for the cooperation that resulted in the financing of this essential project for the country and regional integration”.

In 2017, the African Development Bank Group and the European Commission signed a framework agreement on co-financing actions, thus strengthening their partnership for the development of the continent. This framework agreement allows the African Development Bank to receive and administer direct grants from the European Commission, in order to co-finance projects with an impact on the continent. A total of 35 co-financed projects have been implemented to date, in 27 African countries, for more than 840 million euros.

