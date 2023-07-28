Burundian President Ndayishmiye Visits Chengdu for Universiade Opening Ceremony

Chengdu, Sichuan Province – Burundian President Ndayishmiye arrived in Chengdu on the morning of July 28 to attend and visit the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade. The president’s visit further strengthens the bilateral ties between Burundi and China.

President Ndayishmiye’s arrival was greeted with a warm welcome in Chengdu. The opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade is a significant international event that showcases the city’s commitment to sports and cultural exchange. The presence of the Burundian president serves as a testament to the growing importance of the Universiade on the global stage.

During his visit, President Ndayishmiye will have the opportunity to explore the city of Chengdu and experience its rich culture. The Chengdu Universiade offers a platform for athletes from all over the world to compete and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.

The visit of President Ndayishmiye also highlights the strong collaboration between Burundi and China. Both countries have been actively working together to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including trade, infrastructure, and education. The Chengdu Universiade serves as an excellent platform for fostering further partnerships between the two nations.

The opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade is expected to be a grand affair, with participants from different countries showcasing their talents and cultural heritage. The event is a testimony to the power of sports in bringing people together and promoting peace and understanding globally.

As the Burundian President continues his visit, it is expected that his presence will further strengthen the friendship between Burundi and China. The Chengdu Universiade serves as a significant milestone in the cultural exchange between nations, promoting unity and cooperation on a global scale.

The Chengdu Universiade is set to be a spectacular event that will leave a lasting impact on both the athletes and the host city. Chengdu’s commitment to hosting such a prestigious event reflects its determination to promote international cooperation and bring people from different cultures closer together.

President Ndayishmiye’s visit to Chengdu is an important step in fostering stronger ties between Burundi and China. The event serves as a platform for cultural exchange, sportsmanship, and friendship, showcasing the power of sports to unite people from all nations.

