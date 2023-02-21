Home News Bus accident in Hidroituango left one dead and 16 injured
Bus accident in Hidroituango left one dead and 16 injured

Bus accident in Hidroituango left one dead and 16 injured

One person died and 16 others were injured by the accident of a bus on one of the access roads to Hidroituango, apparently because the vehicle ran out of brakes.

The event occurred at one of the entrances to the pressure wells, where the vehicle was transporting the contractors of the ATB Riva Calzoni company.

According to the first versions, the bus ran out of brakes and collided head-on with a walland when they took one of the wounded out, he died on the way to a care center.

“The Company activated the emergency care protocol and the injured are transferred to medical centers in the region and Medellín. The employee died while being taken to one of these care centers,” reported EPM.

Empresas Públicas de Medellín also referred to the person who died in the accident: “EPM regrets the death of this worker and expresses its condolences to his family.”

At the moment, the current status of the injured is unknown and the authorities are already investigating the exact causes of the incident in Hidroituango.

