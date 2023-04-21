Home » Bus accident south of Cesar left four injured
Bus accident south of Cesar left four injured

Bus accident south of Cesar left four injured

And car accident that suffered an intermunicipal bus with a truck left four passengers injured at the height of the corregimiento of La Mata, jurisdiction of the municipality of La Gloria, south of Cesar.

According to the authorities, the affected They are José Ortiz, 24, Jhon Olarte, 26, Astrid Delgado, 27, and Estefany Padilla, 27, who did not present serious injuries. All were referred to a health center in Aguachica.

These were part of a group of 30 passengers who was traveling on the bus with the Montería – Bucaramanga route when they suffered the accident early Thursday morning.

The National Police reported that the bus, apparently, for not keeping the proper distance collided with the tanker truck that did not carry cargo and covered the Pelaya – Barrancabermeja route.

Due to the strong impact, the intermunicipal bus totally incinerated but fortunately it did not affect the passengers or the driver.

Personnel from the Transit and Transportation section of the Police attended to the accident, while the Autopista del Río Grande Concession removed the vehicles.

