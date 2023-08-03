Home » Bus accident with migrants leaves at least 15 dead in Mexico
Bus accident with migrants leaves at least 15 dead in Mexico

At least 15 people died and several were injured after a bus carrying locals and migrants fell into a ravine on Thursday while traveling on a highway in the state of Nayarit, northwestern Mexico, authorities reported.

Media outlets indicate that among the victims there would be citizens of India and Africa.

“So far there are 15 deaths, but we fear there will be more,” an officer from the Fire Department said by telephone, asking not to be identified because he was not authorized to testify.

He explained that the accident occurred around 02:45 local time (09:45 GMT) and that the bus had left the capital’s metropolitan area bound for Tijuana (northwest), bordering the US San Diego and from where numerous migrants seek refuge in the United States. Joined.

In February, the crash of a bus on a highway connecting the states of Oaxaca (south) and Puebla (center) left at least 17 dead and 15 injured, including migrants from Venezuela, Colombia and Central America.

