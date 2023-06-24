Bus drivers are the cause of traffic jams in the new roundabout of El Rodadero

According to the Ruta del Sol II Concession, the El Rodadero roundabout meets all the required technical specifications and has been thoroughly reviewed by the Governor’s Office and the District’s Mobility Secretary.

The traffic jams that have been occurring at the new roundabout in El Rodadero are caused by the imprudence of the bus drivers that operate in the area.

Fabian Saumeth, representative of the Ruta del Sol II Concession, explained that the mobility problems that have arisen at this point in the tourism sector are due to the lack of compliance with regulations by the public transport service.

The buses stop in prohibited areas just at the point where the exit from the roundabout ends towards the road that leads to Santa Marta, where the dual carriageway ends. This action generates a traffic stop, since these vehicles impede the flow of cars that are behind them, despite the existence of traffic signs that prohibit it.

It should be noted that approximately 100 meters away is the bus stop for public service.

“If the drivers stopped at this corresponding place, the current traffic jam would not be generated, since the passengers would be picked up at the appropriate place,” Saumeth said.

Another factor that has influenced the congestion is the lack of completion of the extension of the boulevard. With the work still unfinished, a traffic jam has been generated due to the left turn on 9th Street, which will be prohibited as established by the Ministry of Mobility. This measure seeks to avoid congestion while the works are being completed.

According to Saumeth, the El Rodadero roundabout meets all the required technical specifications and has been thoroughly reviewed by the Governor’s Office and the District Mobility Secretariat.

“With an approximate diameter of 50 meters and a double lane throughout its length, it allows an efficient connection with Rodadero through 11th Street. The design meets the standards and technical requirements demanded for a work of this category,” said the dealer representative.

In addition, it is important to take into account that the design speed of the road is 40 kilometers per hour. Therefore, the road is not designed to travel at 70 kilometers per hour, but to maintain an adequate speed for passing through an urban sector. When stopping in prohibited places, an immediate traffic jam is generated, since at least one lane is blocked.

As for the completion of the work, it is estimated that it will be completely ready next week. “Currently, the last adjustments are being made, including the painting of the road, the completion of urban planning details and the last four meters of the central separator on 9th Street,” said Fabián Saumeth.

Faced with this problem, the Ministry of Mobility and the SEPT will start an educational campaign to inform drivers about current regulations. Starting next week, sanctions will be applied to those who do not comply with the established rules.

As the details of the work are finalized, it is expected that the new Rotonda del Rodadero will contribute to a significant improvement in mobility in the area.

The efforts made by the Government are focused on guaranteeing a fluid and safe transit experience for the inhabitants and visitors of Santa Marta.

The call is for drivers to abide by traffic regulations and make proper use of spaces designated for public service. Likewise, the understanding and collaboration of citizens is requested while the pedagogical work is carried out and the corresponding sanctions are implemented for those who do not comply with the established regulations.

