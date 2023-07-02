Home » Bus fire leaves at least 25 dead in India – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
Bus fire leaves at least 25 dead in India – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

According to authorities, the bus was heading towards the city of Pune when it hit a pole and overturned. The strike caused its fuel depot to catch fire, police officer Baburao Mahamuni said.

“There were between 30 and 35 people on the bus. 25 people died and eight are injured,” Mahamuni told AFP.

The injured, including the driver, were sent to a hospital near the scene of the accident, which took place some 400 kilometers east of India’s financial capital, Mumbai.

“The driver says a tire on the bus blew out and it hit a pole. But it seems that he fell asleep, we will have to see what really happened ”, explained the Minister of Rural Development to the press, Girish Mahajan.

He also added that several bodies were moved to be identified. A survivor recounted that he had left the bus, on fire, through one of the windows.

A witness said that he wanted to rescue several passengers but could not do so because the fire was very intense. “We saw people burning alive inside the bus,” he said.

