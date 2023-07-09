Home » Bus ladder went into an abyss in San Agustín, Huila
Bus ladder went into an abyss in San Agustín, Huila

Stair bus passengers miraculously survived after rolling down an abyss.

A ladder bus, also known as a chiva, that was traveling along the route from San Agustín to Puerto Quinchana, in southern Huila, rolled down an abyss of approximately 100 meters in the Praderas village, in the La Peña sector. Despite the shocking accident, all four passengers and the driver managed to jump out unharmed.

The incident happened suddenly, but thanks to the quick reaction and courage of the occupants, everyone managed to leave the bus before it rolled off the cliff. Reports from the region’s inhabitants indicate that the passengers suffered multiple bruises and lacerations, but none of them were serious.

The local community immediately mobilized to help the survivors, who were rescued. In addition, they made efforts to recover the 80 packages of panela that were transported in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The relevant authorities have launched investigations to determine the exact causes of the incident. The factors that could have caused the accident are unknown.

Fortunately, on this occasion, the occupants of the ladder bus managed to escape unharmed from a dangerous accident that could have had tragic consequences.

Several videos and photographs circulated on social networks that show the scene and the true miracle that no life was lost.

