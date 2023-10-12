Bus Mestre: 13 injured people still hospitalized – News

The number of people injured in the Mestre bus accident has dropped to 13 and are still hospitalized in hospitals in the Veneto region. Compared to last night’s bulletin, a 21-year-old French girl left the Dolo hospital and was transferred to a health center in Strasbourg, her city of origin. Tomorrow the transfer of the two German brothers aged 3 and 13 is expected, who will reach the hospital in Leipzig, to be closer to their families.



The course of the other patients continues regularly, even if 6 of them remain hospitalized in high-intensity care units (intensive care); another 5 are in surgery, one in neurosurgery, one in pediatrics. At the level of subdivision in the hospital structures of the region, 4 patients are treated in Mestre, 5 in Padua, 3 in Treviso, and one in Mirano.



