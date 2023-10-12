Home » Bus Mestre: 13 injured people still hospitalized – News
News

Bus Mestre: 13 injured people still hospitalized – News

by admin
Bus Mestre: 13 injured people still hospitalized – News

The number of people injured in the Mestre bus accident has dropped to 13 and are still hospitalized in hospitals in the Veneto region. Compared to last night’s bulletin, a 21-year-old French girl left the Dolo hospital and was transferred to a health center in Strasbourg, her city of origin. Tomorrow the transfer of the two German brothers aged 3 and 13 is expected, who will reach the hospital in Leipzig, to be closer to their families.

The course of the other patients continues regularly, even if 6 of them remain hospitalized in high-intensity care units (intensive care); another 5 are in surgery, one in neurosurgery, one in pediatrics. At the level of subdivision in the hospital structures of the region, 4 patients are treated in Mestre, 5 in Padua, 3 in Treviso, and one in Mirano.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Ksenia Mishina spoke about her relationship with Platon's father

You may also like

Juraj Petrovič: Divorced opposition – Fico’s joy |...

Antony Blinken Travels to Israel to Coordinate American...

$220,000 million available to indigenous, black and palenquera...

Li Xi Stresses Implementation of Xi Jinping’s Inspection...

Lignano Sabbiadoro, innovative urban solutions for a stretch...

How can Fico’s government intervene in the cases?...

Record-Breaking Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.73 Billion: Check the...

Teenager involved in traffic accident in Yopal in...

China Conducts Nationwide Sample Survey on Population Changes...

Killed in Rimini: children of the victim, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy