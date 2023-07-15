Home » Bus passenger injured when braking
Bus passenger injured when braking

The bus was on Wilonstraße at around 4.40 p.m. when a 42-year-old racing cyclist turned right from Paul-Schneider-Straße and violated the right-hand traffic rule. according to the police report. This caused the cyclist to approach the duly oncoming bus, requiring its 61-year-old driver to brake hard to avoid a collision. A 60-year-old passenger on the bus fell as a result of the braking and sustained a head laceration. The injured person was taken to a clinic by the ambulance service for medical treatment. No other passengers were injured, and there was no property damage.

