First results from the discussion table between the Region, the unions and the four companies that deal with local public transport, gathered in the scarl Tpl Fvg.

Economic support is on the way for those who intend to obtain a driver’s license, new resources to cope with the increase in management costs, and greater attention has been paid to the issue of driver and crew safety. A change of pace, in the relations between the parties, evident, as admitted by the unions themselves: “We take note of the difference in the Region’s approach to the problems that we have been highlighting for some time, and of the economic commitment put in place”. To say it are the representatives of Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Faisa-Cisal and Uil Trasporti, present together with the acronyms Usb and Ugl, Tuesday afternoon, at the table with the president Massimiliano Fedriga.

A meeting in which the governor announced four short-term measures: an extraordinary item of 3 million euros in the regional budget law, a contribution for obtaining driving licenses of 4,000 euros in two tranches of 2,000 euros each (the first to be disbursed before obtaining the qualification, the other after, with the obligation to remain in the company for 3 years), the establishment of two tables, one permanent with the involvement of all interested parties, the other prefectural on personnel safety. Finally, the review of the staff health check system.

Solutions which, however, were not enough to suspend the 4-hour strike among Arriva Udine staff called for Friday, December 16, from 5 to 9 pm, by Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Faisa-Cisal and Uil Trasporti. «During the meeting – the unions point out – the request for adequate economic resources was renewed to provide answers to the regulatory, pay and safety issues of the personnel, also to make the profession of driver attractive and consequently facilitate new hires. We underlined the need to assign greater coordination tasks to the scarl, harmonizing and making personnel treatment and industrial relations more homogeneous in the individual companies”. Beyond the commitments made by Fedriga, the unions have requested “other structural interventions for the medium and long term, considering the trend in inflation, energy costs and the undoubted difficulty in finding drivers”.

Yesterday a misunderstanding emerged between the trade unions and the Region: if the former believed that the 3 million euros included in the Finance Act should be destined for second-level bargaining, and therefore for personnel, in the evening the clarification of the President Fedriga: «Regarding the 3 million to LPT companies, the regional council refers to the exceptional price increases and, in consideration of this, provides for the disbursement of an extraordinary contribution to offset the 2022 and 2023 costs for the uncovered portion by government measures”. The funds, therefore, will be used by transport companies and not for bargaining.