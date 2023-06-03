Home » Bus taxi drivers in Kinshasa declare three days without a taxi to denounce road harassment
Bus taxi drivers in Kinshasa declare three days without a taxi to denounce road harassment

Bus taxi drivers in Kinshasa declare three days without a taxi to denounce road harassment

The Synergy of Associations for the defense of drivers’ rights and for the promotion of road citizenship in the DRC (SADCPCR / DRC) has just decreed three days without a driver by Monday 05 to Wednesday 07 June 2023 throughout the capital. Congolese.

In a correspondence addressed to the Kinshasa City Hall and exploited this Sunday, May 28 by Matininfos.net, the drivers denounce the inhuman acts they suffer from the loaders committed in car parks, but also elements of the police. , teams from the provincial ministry of transport as well as other fictitious agents installed in the arteries of Kinshasa.

The Synergy of Drivers’ Associations require a qualified, reformed and equipped Road Traffic Police (PCR). “Thus, any support unit must imperatively be under the command of the PCR, indicates this correspondence.

They inform that the last day will be used for the filing of a petition addressed to the President of the Republic in order to solicit his personal involvement in the resolution of their socio-professional problems.

The management of the transport problem has remained a headache for the Congolese authorities for several years.

