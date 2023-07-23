Bus that fell into an abyss was traveling to Valledupar: 10 dead reported

In the early hours of this Saturday, July 22, a company bus Brasilia that covered the route Bucaramanga-Valledupar rolled 200 meters through an abyss at kilometer 57, in the jurisdiction of the municipality of El Playon, Santander.

According to the information supplied by the Emergency Regulatory Center to the daily Liberal Vanguard, ten people have died and 30 more were injured. For its part, through a statement, the company Brasilia pointed out that in reality there are 9 dead and 32 injured.

They report a serious accident involving a bus belonging to the Brasilia company, which covered the Bucaramanga – Atlantic Coast route, after rolling into an abyss at kilometer 57. Civil Defense of El Playón, Santander, attends to the emergency. There would be dead people, according to preliminary report.

“legal Medicine is doing the corresponding work to confirm the identities of the people who unfortunately lost their lives. The preliminary report indicates that there would be 32 injuredamong them, the two drivers, who are receiving medical attention in the Santander University Hospital and La Merced Clinic, in Bucaramanga”, the statement states.

The 7619 bus covered the route Cucuta – Valledupar and fell into the abyss for reasons that are still a matter of investigation. according to the newspaper Liberal Vanguard, The rescue work has been complex due to the inclination of the terrain where the bus fell.

