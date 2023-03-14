[부산=뉴시스] Reporter Ha Kyung-min = Busan City Hall, Yeonje-gu, Busan. [email protected]

[부산=뉴시스]Reporter Lee Dong-min = Busan City announced on the 15th that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport had revised the implementation guidelines for the public housing project by reflecting the suggestions of the city on the 14th.

This is the result of continuous proposals to the government to revise relevant guidelines to enable the adjustment of project costs according to price fluctuations for public housing projects with private participation.

Through this guideline revision, a new basis has been established to reflect price fluctuations in the project cost as the cost to be invested by the private implementer of the privately-participated public housing project has unexpectedly increased due to the recent increase in the price of construction raw materials due to disruptions in the global supply chain. .

The revised guidelines also include content that allows the public operator to decide whether or not to increase the project cost after determining the appropriateness through a joint consultative body between public operators and private participants.

In addition, the city maximized the effectiveness of the revised guidelines by proposing a new supplementary provision during the administrative notice period for the revision of the guidelines to ensure that the guidelines can be applied even to projects that have not been completed with private participation public housing projects, and reflected in the revised guidelines.

Meanwhile, the city is promoting a number of public housing projects involving the private sector, including the Busan Eco Delta City waterfront area. Recently, the builders of the public housing projects involving the private sector have complained of many difficulties due to the recent decline in the real estate market, rising interest rates on loans, and rising prices of construction raw materials.

With the revision of the guidelines of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, it is expected that the privately-participated public housing project will proceed without setbacks along with responding to the economic crisis of local construction and revitalizing the economy by preventing disputes caused by price fluctuations and reducing the burden on local construction companies.

