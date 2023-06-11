Buscalibre brings reading closer to the Colombian Caribbean at the First Valledupar Book Fair

free search, the largest online bookstore in Latin America, will be part of the first Valledupar Book Fair (FELVA), an unprecedented literary event in the region that will also have the experience of electronic commerce. The Buscalibre platform will offer FELVA visitors a wide variety of options with more than 5 million titles of all genres and literary styles.

“We are excited to join the First Valledupar Book Fair and contribute to promoting reading in the Colombian Caribbean. This is a great opportunity to strengthen our culture and highlight the entire region as a great literary power at a national and international level”, expressed Juan José Daza, Regional Director of Buscalibre for Latin America.

The programming of this first Book Fair in Valledupar will be full of interesting literary and cultural activities that will be complemented by the literary proposal of Buscalibre and the facilities and offers of electronic commerce. The objective is that visitors can enjoy book launches and dialogues on the importance of reading for children and young people, all from a digital platform full of online offers and services, such as:

● Extensive catalogue: Buscalibre will offer attendees an unparalleled selection of more than 5 million titles, covering a variety of literary genres and themes. From best sellers to works by local authors, visitors will have the opportunity to discover and purchase books that match their interests and preferences.

● Free shipping: As part of its commitment to the dissemination of reading, Buscalibre will offer free shipping of books throughout the national territory for purchases over $69,900 Colombian pesos. This guarantees that attendees can receive their books conveniently and in record time at their homes.

● We bring you: This is an exclusive service that allows you to buy products that are sold in large commercial stores in the United States, platforms such as Amazon or eBay, and bring them to the country with a guarantee and better delivery times.

● Support for local writers and publishers: Buscalibre is proud to support talented local writers and publishers. During the fair, the online bookstore will promote and offer works by these artists in its catalogue, giving them a platform to increase their visibility and reach a wider audience.

The fair will take place around the Plaza Alfonso López de Valledupar, a place of great historical and cultural importance. There will be a special space for Buscalibre, where visitors will find a totally digital sample with national and international authors, publishers and bookstores.

Buscalibre’s participation in the First Valledupar Book Fair is a unique opportunity to bring reading to all book lovers and promote culture in the region. Don’t miss this literary event and discover a wide range of books together with Buscalibre at FELVA!

About Buscalibre

Buscalibre is an online bookstore that sells physical books and sends them directly to the person’s home. It was born in Chile 12 years ago and today it is present in: Argentina, Colombia, the United States, Spain, Mexico and Peru. Its service allows you to integrate the entire book offer from these countries and make them available to your customers. Buscalibre has a portfolio of 60,000 references nationwide and 5 million titles in general, with the possibility of making it reach any part of the country.

Additionally, you have the option of We Bring You, a service that allows you to buy products sold in places like Amazon or eBay, or large commercial stores in the United States and bring them to the country, at no additional cost, with a guarantee and better delivery times between other benefits.