Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu came second in Europe – Sports News

Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu came second in Europe – Sports News

CroatiaSeniors held in European Wrestling Championshipa medal in Buse Tosun CavusogluIt came from. Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu, who got on the mat in 72 kg, beat Russian-born Israeli Ilena Kratysh (6-0) in the quarter-finals and advanced to the semi-finals. Defeating Italian Dalma Caneva (10-0) with technical superiority in this round, Çavuşoğlu reached the final. in the final Rumen Aleksandra Nicolet Angel Faced with the moon-star athlete, finished the match 4-4. Defeating his opponent with the advantage of the last point, Çavuşoğlu became the owner of the silver medal.

