Business and corporate events on 07/14/2023

On July 14, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. the Reuters/Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will be released by Reuters/University of Michigan. This index is a survey of consumer sentiment and provides an indication of whether consumers are willing to spend money. A high index reading indicates positive sentiment and may strengthen the USD, while a low reading indicates negative sentiment and may weaken the USD.

In addition to this business date, there are also two company dates on July 14, 2023. Agrana Beteiligungs will make a dividend payment on that day. NORDWEST Handel will publish the business volume as of June 30, 2023. These dates provide insight into the financial situation and performance of the respective companies.

