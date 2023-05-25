Business confidence, at its lowest point

Business confidence in Colombia experienced a sharp drop in April, reaching its lowest level since July 2020, according to a survey conducted by the Foundation for Higher Education and Development (Fedesarrollo). The Commercial Confidence Index (Icco) stood at 11.1%, which represents a decrease of 6.1 points compared to the previous month.

This decrease in business confidence is mainly due to the unfavorable perception of the economy for the next semester, which decreased by 12.9 percentage points. In addition, the perception of companies was also affected, registering a drop of 11.6 points.

On the other hand, the Industrial Confidence Index (ICI) also presented a significant decrease, reaching -5.9% and experiencing a decrease of 9.4 points compared to March. This decrease is explained by the reduction in production expectations for the next quarter, as well as by the drop in the current volume of orders and the increase in the level of inventories.

Luis Fernando Mejía, executive director of Fedesarrollo, highlighted that this decrease in commercial and industrial confidence is due to the greater pessimism of merchants and businessmen both in the current perception and in the expectations for the future. Production expectations and export orders also showed a negative outlook, with significant decreases.

The business opinion survey also revealed a decrease in the value exported in dollars, export orders, the profitability of export activity and three-month expectations of the value exported in dollars. These indicators experienced decreases of 44.7 points, 34.4 points, 29.8 points and 10.5 points, respectively.

In conclusion, business confidence in Colombia has experienced a significant drop in April, reaching its lowest level in almost a year. This is due to the unfavorable perception of the economy and the decrease in production expectations and export orders. These results reflect the challenges facing the business sector in the country and the need to implement measures that promote economic recovery.