The president of the Federation of Merchants (Fenalco), Jaime Alberto Cabal, drew a gray outlook for companies, when analyzing the impact they will have to face this year due to the increase in the minimum wage and the payment of more overtime.

Speaking at a forum on economic prospects, Cabal said that this year there will be an increase in labor costs between 30% and 37% due to the 16% increase in the minimum wage, to which is added 2% due to the reduction in hours labor per week, and an additional 17% due to the labor reform.

In his speech, the leader asked himself: “What company can resist this increase in labor costs? Let’s not forget that 93% are micro, small and medium-sized companies.” Cabal stressed that if this increase prospers, companies in the tourism sector would only have two options: pay off or transfer that cost to consumers.

The president of Fenalco said that they are willing to talk with the Government, but the increase in labor costs is a red line because “The stability of companies, the growth of the economy and the generation of jobs are at stake.”

Likewise, the union leader assured that there is little progress with the Government in what has to do with the labor reform, but he sent an alert message regarding the changes proposed by the government of President Gustavo Petro.

Labour reform

Cabal assured that to discuss this issue he has only met once with Petro and it was in 2022. At that time, they projected that the labor reform would be filed in March of this year. However, there are only a few days left for next month and it has not been arranged, which is essential for the president of Fenalco.

“At this moment there have been about eight days of subcommittees on different statements of the reform, where there is still no definitive text; let’s say that there is a document with a series of principles to agree on, but there is nothing to agree on,” he said. Exact.

The leader of the merchants explained that the labor reform has some aspects that make it difficult to stimulate jobs, since “it is designed to fill those who enjoy work with privileges”, but it forgets about those who are unemployed.

In this sense, Cabal exposed a series of issues that concern businessmen, such as the fact that the opportunity for outsourcing is eliminated. This means that temporary service companies would disappear and service provision contracts would be eliminated.

Contracts

Regarding contracts, Cabal explained that “we cannot forget that Colombia has some sectors that are seasonal employers; that is why we say that the labor reform will affect the productive sector, but especially in commerce and tourist activities: hotels, restaurants, bars.

Added to that, and in the voice of the president of Fenalco, what worries the union the most is the increase in labor costs.

The proposals that have been known up to now have to do with the disappearance of temporary service companies; the elimination of the provision of services, although the country has some sectors that are employers according to the seasonality of the work they provide, which will weigh heavily on commerce, tourism, entertainment, private surveillance; the decrease in the daytime shift, which currently goes until 9 at night and now would go until 6 in the afternoon; and the increase in the value of overtime, Sundays and holidays. “And the surprise of the balcony, on Saturdays as overtime,” warned Cabal.