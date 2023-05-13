Business game for a circular cooked ham supply chain — Companies

The circular economy applied to the cooked ham supply chain. It is the commitment and challenge of a project that unites space Area S3 di Art-ER e Catholic University of Piacenza with the students of the courses at the forefront food marketing – commercial strategies e you food science and technology engaged in the test of valorisation of a manufacturing wastethe so-called exudate.

The case study treated as a business game concerns a company that aims to find new uses for the by-productwith the dual objective of innovating (thus broadening its business) and to improve the sustainability of the production process through a virtuous exercise of circular economy.

The activities include moments of in-depth analysis on specific needs and problems together with the Capitelli company and scientific mentorship meetings with the teachers and business feasibility and development of the project idea with Area S3 of Art-ER whose activities are financed by the funds Europeans of the Emilia-Romagna Region – Por Fse 2014-2020.