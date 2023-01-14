Home News Business leaders in BEAC member countries anticipate a decline in economic activity in the first quarter of 2023
News

Business leaders in BEAC member countries anticipate a decline in economic activity in the first quarter of 2023

by admin
Business leaders in BEAC member countries anticipate a decline in economic activity in the first quarter of 2023

Central African business leaders “anticipate a decline in economic activity in the first quarter of 2023”, according to the business survey published Thursday by the services of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC).

This slump is attributed to declining oil activity and sluggish domestic demand, with area managers saying they are faced with challenges related to domestic and international supply circuits, climatic hazards as well as infrastructural and regulatory problems.

According to research, the primary sector is expected to be burdened by oil and gas activities and food crop production in the first quarter of 2023. Regarding the secondary sector, it is also expected to show mixed performance, marked by an expected decline in activity. brewing and nuanced perspectives of oil mills and flour mills.

As for the tertiary sector, its performance will be contrasted, with telecommunications and rail transport still on upward trends and trade and hotel and catering activity at half mast, mainly due to declining domestic demand.

The BEAC is the central bank of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC), which includes Cameroon, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Chad.

See also  Coronavirus in Sardinia: one victim and 144 new cases

You may also like

Tavagnasco, ornamental chickens on display at the Palatenda

The cold wave continues to move eastward and...

Covid, the circular: yes to the Pfizer vaccine...

Chad: the United States urges the military junta...

After the Embassy in N’Djamena, the US Senate...

Tucao Jiangxi girlfriend asked for 18.88 million yuan...

Thieves raid two houses, wedding rings also stolen

Deputies to the People’s Congress who participated in...

The world order has already changed in 2022

Cameroon news :: Orange Cameroon gives the “Pawa”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy