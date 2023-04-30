Business resilience: recommendations for entrepreneurs

The rise of the dollar, high interest rates, high inflation and the global economic slowdown are challenges facing the business world in Colombia. Before this panorama, resilience becomes essential to ensure the continuity and success of companies.
In this direction, Bayport Colombia, a company in the payroll sector in the country, which for 12 years has offered inclusive financial solutions to pensioners, public sector employees and Colombians with financial difficulties, has decided to assume resilience as a fundamental value.
1,450 people participated in a conference of the Fortune 500 Corporate Trainer, Brian Tracy’s Leader & Partner for the Hispanic Market y TED Speaker, Daisy Steps.
Keys to work from resilience
- In moments of crisis, always have transparent communication with your collaborators, clients and other audiences about the company’s situation, the measures to be taken and future expectations.
- Always encourage innovation and creativity in your organization to promote the generation of new ideas and solutions to face the challenges that arise.
- Invest in the development of talent through training and provide opportunities for professional growth, in order to strengthen the resilience of your organization.
- Diversify and adjust your business model in times of uncertainty to respond to market demands. Also explore new markets or adjust prices and sales strategies.
- Learn to self-regulate your emotions so as not to fall into victimhood and change your perspective on any negative situation that comes your way.
- Control your impulses consistently to make the right decisions.
- Change negative language to positive. Instead of saying “I have a problem”, change it to “I have a growth opportunity to evolve”.
- Receive positive feedback and don’t take it personally.
- Avoid poor questions, which will always have poor answers. To do this, get trained, updated and seek help within your organization.
- Do not live in the past, since the excess of the past limits people and places them in a victim position before life and does not allow them to move forward and grow.
- When you have stressful situations where you sometimes lose control, the best way to manage them is to turn the situation into a question. Example:Why is it so difficult to close this business? Change the question to: What do I need to learn in order to close more deals? What actions can I take to sell more?