Businesses driving growth

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso, August 9, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/–The UEMOA Commission, in collaboration with the Consultation Framework of Ministers in charge of Employment and Vocational Training, is organizing a workshop regional technical on the development and validation of job descriptions, as part of the Regional Vocational Training Program (PROFOR).

The Commissioner in charge of the Department of Human Development, Mamadù Serifo JAQUITÉ, co-chaired the opening of the works on August 8, 2023 in Ouagadougou, alongside the Minister of Sports, Youth and Employment of Burkina Faso, Boubakar SAVADOGO .

The participants in the meeting will draw up and validate 24 files relating to growth-generating professions identified in the countries of the intervention zone of the Regional Vocational Training Program (PROFOR).

The meeting is organized in conjunction with the Framework for Consultation of Ministers in charge of Employment and Vocational Training, as part of the implementation of PROFOR and has the participation of a national official in charge of curricula and two business professionals from the eight UEMOA countries and Chad.

The work is part of an objective to significantly increase young people’s access to professions that bring growth and jobs, through the strengthening of regional dynamics in terms of vocational training.

The meeting will also make it possible to agree on a roadmap for the process of writing, by the UEMOA countries and Chad, of the curricula on the 24 professions for which the sheets will be validated. This third regional technical workshop on promising professions ends on August 12, 2023.

As a reminder, PROFOR, launched on September 1, 2022 in Ouagadougou, aims to promote and develop the technical and professional skills of the UEMOA space. It is the result of cooperation between the WAEMU Commission and the Development and Cooperation Department of Swiss Cooperation.

