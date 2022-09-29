Listen to the audio version of the article

From Emilia Romagna to Tuscany, from Abruzzo to Lazio, from Marche to Umbria, the appeal of entrepreneurs to the new government: priority to the NRP, measures against expensive energy and start-up of construction sites. Time is crucial to saving companies and jobs. Business requests to the next executive are the focus of the Centro Report, on newsstands on Friday 30 September and distributed with Il Sole 24 Ore in Lazio, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Marche, Abruzzo and Molise.

The exclusive interviews

Marco Elefanti general director of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, one of the largest hospitals in Europe – first in Italy according to Newsweek – and seat of one of the most coveted medical faculties, that of the Catholic university, evokes the specter of “default” in the medium term: “Without corrective measures on the rates, a large non-profit hospital like ours in the short term will only be able to gradually lose excellence”

The CEO of Sparkle, a Telecom Italia company dedicated to cables, Elisabetta Romanowho also took on the role of CTO (chief technology officer) of Tim, outlines the future of the company: Italy more central in the geography of submarine cables, where 99% of international communications traffic passes, despite the difficult context between microchip and the Ukrainian conflict.

Companies that resist

Among the companies that are resisting the crisis, the case of Play games: the Abruzzo-based company occupies a prominent place in the educational game sector in Italy. Now it aims to consolidate itself in the EU markets. Then there is Quantity, a footwear company in the Fermano area, which now aims to become greener and more global. Finally in Imola, the Npc is starting to make noise with its satellite and space solutions that have a plus of sustainability and environmental protection,