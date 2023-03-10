The General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) of the Ministry of Finance, together with the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) and the PNC, carried out a joint search of a merchant for evading $2.5 million in tax, immediately proceeding with her capture.

“We carried out a raid together with the FGR and the PNC on a merchant who is dedicated to the sale of fruits, vegetables, and vegetables, for alleged tax evasion for more than $2.5 million,” reported the Ministry of Finance.

«Yessica Beatriz Zumba de Lemus was arrested by the FGR, accused of evading taxes for $2,582,077.66. during the fiscal year of 2018”, highlighted the FGR.

During the operation, PNC agents proceeded to capture the evading merchant, who will face justice for her crimes.

The Anti-Evasion Plan continues at the national level, counteracting the practice of tax evasion by companies and individuals that, in the past, was not prosecuted.