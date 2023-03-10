Home News Businessman arrested for evading $2.5 million in taxes
Businessman arrested for evading $2.5 million in taxes

by admin
The General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) of the Ministry of Finance, together with the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) and the PNC, carried out a joint search of a merchant for evading $2.5 million in tax, immediately proceeding with her capture.

“We carried out a raid together with the FGR and the PNC on a merchant who is dedicated to the sale of fruits, vegetables, and vegetables, for alleged tax evasion for more than $2.5 million,” reported the Ministry of Finance.

«Yessica Beatriz Zumba de Lemus was arrested by the FGR, accused of evading taxes for $2,582,077.66. during the fiscal year of 2018”, highlighted the FGR.

During the operation, PNC agents proceeded to capture the evading merchant, who will face justice for her crimes.

The Anti-Evasion Plan continues at the national level, counteracting the practice of tax evasion by companies and individuals that, in the past, was not prosecuted.

