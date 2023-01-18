The businessman Carlos Mattos, prosecuted for the Hyundai Case, remains in the Caribe clinic in Barranquilla, specifically in the Intensive Care Unit for presenting some heart problems.

In a statement dated January 6, Marc Corredor Arenas, medical director of the clinic, stated that Carlos Mattos presented “AM SEST-type acute coronary syndrome, syncope of probable cardiogenic origin.”

This is not the first time that Carlos Mattos has had health problems. On August 29, 2022, the Penitentiary and Prison Institute (Inpec), by order, transferred him from the Cómbita prison in Boyacá to the El Bosque prison in Barranquilla.

This is because, according to a Legal Medicine official, the person involved in the Hyundai Case has health problems, including hypertension and diabetes, among others, which increased his symptoms due to the cold weather that occurs in Boyacá.

When this prison change was presented, the defendant’s lawyer, Jesús Albeiro Yepes, stated that the reason for the transfer had to do with health reasons.

“The reason that we have repeatedly alleged before Inpec is its critical health situation. The risks to his health and his life on that thermal floor –according to his medical history– and also the family roots. His family lives in that city (Barranquilla), ”said the lawyer

Regarding his judicial process, Carlos Mattos received in November 2022, a new sentence for paying bribes to officials and employees of the Judicial Branch.

The investigation revealed that the businessman paid 700 million pesos to Judge Reynaldo Huertas, head of the sixth municipal civil court of Bogotá, to favor him in his business.

He was also sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison for bribes of 100 million pesos that he paid to former judge Ligia del Carmen Hernández.

“The Prosecutor’s Office demonstrated that Mattos Barrero, through a third person, sent 100 million pesos to a civil judge in Bogotá to reaffirm a decision that favored his company and allowed him to market the vehicles of a renowned Korean multinational in Colombia. ”, the investigative body pointed out at the time.

