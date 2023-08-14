Home » Businessman injured in robbery in Valledupar, recovers after surgery
Businessman injured in robbery in Valledupar, recovers after surgery

Felipe Díaz Gámez, who was injured by a thief in the Casimiro Maestre neighborhood of this capital, is recovering in a Valledupar clinic on Saturday night, when he was outside a relative’s home where a children’s birthday was being celebrated. .

The criminal, after intimidating with the weapon and taking away his cell phone, shot him in the face. After being evaluated by the doctors, it was determined that the shot had been with a traumatic weapon, which did not cause major damage, however, his lower lip was reconstructed.

In this regard, a spokesperson for the National Police indicated that Sijín officials are conducting the necessary investigations to find the whereabouts of the offender. However, they have found a complexity and that is that in the sector of the events there are no security cameras that have captured the moment of the events.

For his part, the Secretary of the Municipal Government, Felipe Murgas, indicated that the acts are rejected and that the controls with the Police continue to be carried out, mainly directed at motorcyclists with a male grill and that the results are being given.

Felipe Díaz Gámez and his wife Valentina Fernández were exalted by the Municipal Council of Valledupar, for their work as businessmen and job creators in the city.

